New Delhi, July 16: Eternal (formerly Zomato) CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday refuted reports that LAT Aerospace, an aviation startup backed by him, has bought a Bombardier Global jet.

Reacting to reports that Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier private jet, Goyal said “LAT is a startup and has not bought any private jet”. “We are focused on building aircraft for regional aviation and are not in the business of buying planes,” he said in a statement posted on X. Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Registers INR 52.3 Crore Luxury Apartment at DLF’s the Camellias in Gurugram.

Deepinder Goyal Says ‘LAT Is a Startup, and Has Not Bought Any Private Jet’

For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines – LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes. And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one though… https://t.co/LDwLjatrg8 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 16, 2025

He further said that LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes. “And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one though,” he chuckled. According to reports, the LAT-owned Bombardier Global series aircraft was scheduled to operate on July 16.

LAT Aerospace, co-founded by Goyal, aims to transform regional air travel in India with low-cost, high-frequency mini-aircraft. It is building the future of mass aviation: a network of high-frequency, low-cost, 24-seater, STOL (short take-off and landing), medium-haul aircraft that “make every city, every town, and every community accessible.”

“Powered by next-generation aircraft, designed ground-up for efficiency, built for affordability, and future-proofed for autonomy, we are aiming to rewrite the rules of flight,” according to the startup.

“Our aircraft will take off and land in compact ‘air-stops’ no bigger than a parking lot — no baggage belts, no security bottlenecks — eliminating the need for complex, expensive airport infrastructure that regional air travel simply doesn't require,” according to its website. Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Plans To Enter Aviation Industry With LAT Aerospace.

Goyal launched LAT Aerospace last month, according to a LinkedIn post by Surobhi Das, the cofounder of the aviation startup. "While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken – expensive, infrequent and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro? India has 450 + airstrips – but only 150 see commercial flights," Das said in her post last month. The startup has reportedly raised about $50 million, with $20 million invested by Goyal.

