San Francisco, December 20: Twitter on Tuesday announced its new 'Blue for Business' service, a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their associated individuals, businesses and brands to their account, Twitter said in its Business blogpost. Elon Musk Introduces Twitter Blue for Business, Brands to Get Square Company Badge Next to Name; Know Other Features Here.

Elon Musk Introduces Twitter Blue for Business:

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

When they do, associated profiles will receive a little badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark. This connection will help businesses to create networks within their own organisations on the micro-blogging platform. Elon Musk Says 'No One Willing To Run Twitter' but Number of People Raising Their Hands.

Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. "This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands into the DNA of Twitter," the company said.

"In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter," it added. The micro-blogging platform is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses for now, but next year it will roll this out to more businesses who wish to subscribe.

