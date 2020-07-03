Amid rising calls for 'Made in India' digital tools, Reliance Jio officially launched JioMeet video conferencing services. The HD video conferencing app is available on Google Play Store, App Store & also for desktop users. The app was reportedly on some of the users' mobile phones in a beta version & now is out with a stable release. Reliance Jio's JioMeet will lock horns with other video calling apps such as Google Meet, Google Duo & Zoom. Reliance Jio Launches JioMeet Video Conferencing App to Take On Zoom.

The HD video calling app can support up to 100 participants at once & there are no invites or codes needed to start a video call. The Zoom rival can also be accessed via Google Chrome & Mozilla Firefox apart from iOS & Android mobile phones free of cost. Each video meeting is protected by a password & the host can enable a 'Waiting Room' to make sure that no participant joins without permission. Here's how to download JioMeet app on mobile & desktop.

Reliance JioMeet (Photo Credits: JioMeet Play Store)

Mobile users can head to Play Store, search for JioMeet app on the search bar & tap on Install button. Users who are interested to use the desktop version of video conferencing app can visit JioMeet website and download the app by clicking on 'Download for Windows'. JioMeet is compatible with Android 5.0 OS and above with minimum 2GB of RAM, iOS version 9 and above, macOS 10.13 and above, Windows 10 with Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 and above with Minimum 4GB of RAM.

JioMeet offers unlimited meetings per day & each video meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours. JioMeet already has 100K+ downloads on Play Store. Video conferencing apps have become very popular amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as work professionals are advised to work from home. It will be interesting to see how the JioMeet app performs as compared to other video calling apps.

