New Delhi, November 18 : E-commerce major Flipkart has announced the Apple Days sale 2022 on its website. On the Apple Days sale, Flipkart is offering superb discounts and deals on the latest iPhones models.

Apart from several bank offers, the older iPhone models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are being offered with limited time slashed prices. Moreover, the latest Apple iPhone 14 is also being offered with HDFC Bank offer price, by availing which the iPhone lovers can slash down the price of the iPhone 14 base model from Rs 79,900 to Rs 74,900. Very similar offer price is also available on the official Apple e-store if you wish to buy the latest iPhone 14. Apple to Offer More Control over IPhone's Always-on Display with New IOS Beta.

The Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live in India and will be on offer till 20th November 2022, as per Flipkat’s official poster.

Now, talking about the Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 14, both the smartphones are basically quite same. However, the iPhone 14 being the latest offering comes with a longer battery life and mildly enhanced camera performance. Thus, the iPhone 14’s predecessor - the iPhone 13 continues to be an awesome Apple mobile device that offers great performance and entices the users with its many features and capabilities. 5G on Apple Devices: Here’s How To Activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on iPhone 12, 13 and iPhone 14 Series.

So, go ahead and avail the Flipkart Apple Days sale to buy your desired iPhone model.

