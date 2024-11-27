New Delhi, November 27: Spotify is getting Gemini extension on Android. It will bring a new way for users to interact with the music streaming platform. The feature will likely allow Android users to access Spotify's extensive music and podcast library through voice commands via Google Gemini AI assistant.

The extension was first discovered in the code of the Google app back in June, and it is now being made available on compatible Android devices. Users will be able to search and play music using voice command requests through the generative AI assistant. Google, OpenAI Struggle To Perfect Watermarking System for AI-Generated Content Amid Deepfake and Misinformation Concerns: Report.

How To Connect and Use Google Gemini Spotify Extension?

The Spotify extension will only function if the language setting for Gemini is set to English. Additionally, users need to have the Gemini Apps Activity feature turned on for the extensions to be available. To use Spotify with the Gemini app, you need to link your Spotify account to your Google Account. If you have not done this yet, you can ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse music on Spotify.

If your Spotify account is not connected, the app will give you the option to link it. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen to complete the connection. Additionally, you have the flexibility to turn Spotify on or off whenever you want by going into your extensions settings.

When using the Gemini app, if you have connected more than one music service and you don’t specify which one you want to use, the app will automatically select the last music service you used. If you want to switch to a different music service that you have linked, you can simply mention the name of the service or use an “@” symbol in your prompt.

If you want to play music on Spotify, you can use various prompts to make your requests. You can use "Play [album name] on Spotify," or "Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify." If you have a specific playlist, you can ask, "Play my Spotify playlist called," or if you’re looking for music for a particular activity, you can say, "Play music for [activity] on Spotify." Spotify for Authors: Music Streaming Platform Introduces Marketing Tools for Publishers and Audiobook Authors; Check Details.

When searching for music, you can ask it by using "Search for [artist name] songs," or if you remember part of the lyrics, you can say, "Search for the song that goes [lyrics]." If you are in the mood for a certain type of music, you can request, "Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music."

