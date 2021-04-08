San Francisco, April 8: After cancelling its developer conference last year, Google has announced that its I/O 2021 will be virtual and free to attend and will run from May 18-20. Google I/O 2021 will feature Consumer and Developer Keynotes followed by Technical Sessions for "product announcements and how to adopt new features".

Users will have to register for Workshops that are instructor-led and feature Q&A, while Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions will be an "opportunity to ask Google product experts questions". Meetups -- casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other -- will also require registration and reservation. US Supreme Court Sides With Google in Copyright Dispute with Oracle.

According to 9To5Google, the registration is now open and provides access to live Q&A during Sessions, Workshops, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, personalized content, badges, and chat in I/O Adventure. In going virtual, I/O is following Apple's World Wide Developer Conference and Microsoft Build. Last year, the company announced to completely cancel its flagship "I/O 2020" conference, saying the digital-only event has also been put off, owing to the Covid-19 fears. Google Accidentally Leaks an Image of Pixel Buds A: Report.

The company said attendees will get refund and those who purchased tickets for this year's event will be granted the option of buying a Google I/O 2021 ticket. Google I/O is its biggest news event of the year that brings new changes to Android and updates to services like Google Maps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2021 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).