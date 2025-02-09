New Delhi, February 9: Google Pixel 9a may soon launch globally. The upcoming Pixel 9a smartphone will have advanced features and improvements in the mid-range smartphone segment. Multiple reports have indicated that the Google Pixel 9a has been seen on a certification website, which suggests that its release could be soon in the global market, including India.

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to be available in several colour options, which may include Porcelain White, Obsidian Black, Iris Blue, and Peony Pink. The design of the Pixel 9a is expected to feature rounded corners that are similar to those of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It appears that the Pixel launcher will remain the same as in previous models. Additionally, reports indicate that the Pixel 9a may offer free access to YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium, as well as a three-month subscription to Google One. Vivo V50 Pro and Vivo V50 Price, Specifications, Features: Check All Confirmed and Expected Details of Upcoming Vivo V50 Series Smartphones.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 9a is likely to come with a 6.3-inch display. It may offer a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, with HDR brightness reaching up to 1,800 nits. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor. Additionally, it may include 8GB of RAM and provide storage options of up to 256GB.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to come with a 48MP primary camera along with an ultrawide camera. The smartphone is likely to feature a 13MP front camera. The Pixel 9a is anticipated to feature a 5,100mAh battery, which may support 23W wired charging and 75W wireless charging capability. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed on February 18 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Price (Expected)

There are also rumours regarding the Google Pixel 9a price. The Pixel 9a with a 128GB variant will likely be priced at approximately USD 499 (about INR 43,500). The 256GB variant of the Pixel 9a is expected to be priced at around USD 599 (about INR 52,000).

