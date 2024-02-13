New Delhi, February 13: Nothing Technology Limited is gearing up for an event with the anticipated launch of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) in India. The Phone (2a) is set to launch on March 5, 2024, at 5 PM IST. Nothing Technology Limited is also expected to provide more details about the Phone (2a) at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 27.

Speculation about the Nothing Phone (2a) suggests that it could be priced around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. The Phone (2a) is expected to be available on Flipkart. According to reports, the global market might see the Phone (2a) price at around USD 400. The design of the Phone (2a) is rumoured to include a metallic frame, a glass back panel and a dual camera setup at the centre of the smartphone, which might give the smartphone a premium look and feel. Infinix Hot 40i Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date in India

Fresh. Eyes. The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 5 PM. Learn the story so far on https://t.co/C6rV05RcjV pic.twitter.com/7NmeZIvuDm — Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 13, 2024

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of English Jagran, the Nothing Phone (2a) is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The Phone (2a) may come equipped with a 4,920mAh battery, supported by 45W charging capabilities. Vivo V30 Pro Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Specifications and Features.

The operating system of Nothing Phone (2a) is anticipated to be an Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, that includes a 50MP primary camera with a 50MP ultrawide lens. The front camera of Nothing Phone (2a) is rumoured to come with a 32MP sensor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).