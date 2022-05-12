Google held its annual developer's conference event on Wednesday. During the event, the tech giant made several announcements and launched the Pixel 6a smartphone. Along with the Pixel 6a, the company also showcased the Pixel 7 Series, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel 7 Series comprises Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Both models will come with an upgraded design with a premium rear glass aluminium panel. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Though the tech giant has not revealed the specifications of the Pixel 7 Series it has confirmed that both models will be powered by an upgraded Tensor chipset, camera improvements, display and more. The Pixel 7 Series will debut this fall. The company will organise a launch event in August 2022.

Google Pixel 7 (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

Tailored to you, one “Hey Google” at a time. Our evolved Pixel portfolio is a holistic approach to hardware that’s built around you—with features, styles, and pricing tiers that make sense for your life. Learn more at the Google Store: https://t.co/i34FUMEBC9#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RwIljZURzy — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Coming to the Pixel Watch, it will also debut along with the Pixel 7 Series this fall. According to the images released by the company, the smartwatch sports a circular display, a metal frame, and slim bezels. The device is said to be made from 80 percent recycled stainless steel.

Google Pixel Watch (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

The Google Pixel Watch will run on WearOS UI that will come with smart notifications, fluid navigation, and support for Google Assistant, Google Wallet and Google Maps. Pixel Watch users will also be able to answer calls, send messages, make calls, pay, control home and more. Moreover, it will be offered with FitBit integration and fitness features like sleep tracking, Active Zone Minutes, heart rate monitor and more.

Google Pixel Buds Pro (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

Google also launched the Pixel Buds Pro along with the Pixel 6a smartphone. The high-end wireless earbuds will rival the likes of Apple AirPods Pro. The Pixel Buds Pro comes with a custom-designed 11mm driver, a transparency mode, 11 hours of battery life or 7 hours with an active noise cancellation feature turned on. The Pixel Buds Pro earbuds also get beamforming microphones, voice accelerometer, wind-blocking mesh covers, multipoint connectivity, touch controls, and hands-free Google Assistant support with real-time translation and more. It is priced at $199.99 (approximately Rs 15,509).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2022 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).