Mumbai, August 9: Google Play Store is a digital distribution service with a wide range of applications, games, music, books, movies, and other digital content that users can access on their mobile devices. Google's platform is available across 190 countries for Android users who can download various apps from categories like productivity, camera, shopping, entertainment, business, photography and more. According to an estimate, around 3 million apps were on the Google Play Store. Most of these applications are free, whereas others are paid.

Google Play Store adjusts the most downloaded apps in its Top Free and Top Paid lists. Today, we will see which apps were downloaded the most this week and placed in the Top Free Category. This week's Google Play Store Top Free Apps List includes ChatGPT, Crafto, Kuku TV, Meesho, and Seekho applications in the top spot. Grok 4.20 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Launching Next Version of Grok AI Chatbot by xAI, Says ‘Grok 4 Is 2nd Only to Gemini and Not for Long’.

ChatGPT

Like last week, OpenAI's ChatGPT has become the most downloaded app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. In the world of AI, ChatGPT is a widely used tool accessible via its website, browser, WhatsApp, and dedicated Android app. It is the number one app in the Productivity section and overall. It has a 4.5-star rating, 2.39 crore reviews, and 50 crore total downloads. It offers AI-based conversation, voices, image generation, and more.

Crafto

Crafto is designed by Kutumb App and allows users to share good morning or good night messages, quotes, festival messages or quotes with an individual's name and photo. It offers faster customisation and creativity for those who want to save time and wish for others. It is the number one app in the 'top free art and design' category and number two in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV has become the most downloaded application for its Reel Shows and Movies. Unlike other streaming applications, this app by Mebigo Labs Private Limited offers vertical entertainment. It provides access to HD shows, movies, dramas and more. Kuku TV is the third most downloaded app in this week's Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It has over 5 crore downloads by users, 1.74 lakh reviews, and a 4.4-star rating.

Meesho

Meesho is a popular e-commerce platform that has achieved the fourth spot in our list of the Top Free Google Play Apps. It offers products in fashion, beauty, home essentials, and more at affordable prices. It has over 50 crore downloads so far, 51.7 lakh reviews, and a 4.4-star overall rating on Google PlayStore. Redmi 15 5G Launch in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display on August 19, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment application which offers access to various short learning videos. The app was developed by Keyaro Edutech Private Limited, and it provides more than 10,000 video courses on different categories such as business and money, among more than 10 categories. The courses are available in Hindi and curated by 250+ Seekho Gurus. Seekho is the number 1 app in 'top free education'; so far, 10 crore users have downloaded it, 9.32 lakh have reviewed it, and it has received a 4.5-star rating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).