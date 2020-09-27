Happy Birthday, Google! Everyone's favourite search engine Google celebrates its 22nd birthday today. On September 27, 1998, PhD students of Standford University Larry Page and Sergey Brin launched the search engine. They organised the world's information and made it available to everyone through their search engine. Two decades later, it is everyone's go-to page to look up for almost anything. And marking this day would be incomplete without having a doodle. So the search engine does have a special animated illustration for Google's 22nd birthday. Google Turns 22! Fascinating Facts About the Internet Search Giant to Share on Its 22nd Birthday.

First launched on September 27, 1988, today is the 22nd year or the 22nd birthday. Today Google operates in over 100 languages. The search engine is known to mark most events and observances, achievements with their doodle. The letters of the word are spun around to pay a tribute or depict someone. For Google's birthday, the letter G is seen surfing on a laptop with the rest of the letters having fun on a larger adjacent screen. Not to miss, the details of the gift box and cake on the table.

As graduate students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin set out to improve the way people interacted with the wealth of information on the World Wide Web. In 2006, the word “Google” was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb. Today, everyone who has an internet connection is dependent on the search giant in more than one ways. To this brilliant innovation that has always helped us with most ridiculous queries, Happy Birthday, Google!

