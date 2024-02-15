Mumbai, February 15: Google is expected to release the first Android 15 Developers Preview today, offering a sneak peek at the features of the latest Android operating system. After so many rumours of the release of the latest Android 15 update, the Developer Preview, codenamed Android V (Vanilla Ice Cream) internally in the company, will be released on Android Open Source Project.

The Android 15 Developer Preview has been rumoured to have a Private Spaces feature, which will help the users lock the apps from appearing in the app list. The reports said that the upcoming developer preview will be "fairly unstable than the publicly released versions of Android. Google Partners With EDF To Map Methane Pollution, Oil and Gas Infrastructure From Space.

The report by Android Central mentioned that the tech giant will release the first Android 15 preview on the Android Open Source Project. According to the other reports, lock screen widgets could also be introduced in the preview. The Android 15 Developer Preview will be released for the Google Pixel 6 and newly launched devices.

As per the report by Android Central, the Android 15 DP release will follow after Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 last week, which brought features like 'Circle to Search' on Pixel 8 Series owners "after a mistake caused stable release users to get the feature before beta testers". According to the report by Indian Express, the early version of Android 15 built for developers will showcase the features for the upcoming update and underlying changes. Elon Musk’s Aerospace Company SpaceX Moved to Texas From Its State of Corporation Delaware: Report.

The report said it will help the developers optimise games and applications for the future Android OS generation. The report said the Android 15 may likely introduce enhanced multitasking capabilities, particularly on foldables. The other features mentioned by the reports were Bluetooth pairing and app pairing.

