New Delhi, September 20: The United States has introduced a steep USD 100,000 annual fee for all H-1B visa petitions, including new applications and extensions, effective September 21, 2025. Employers must provide proof of payment during the visa process, or petitions may be rejected by the Department of State or the Department of Homeland Security. The move aims to curb misuse of the H-1B programme and prioritise American jobs, particularly in the tech sector. Indian professionals, who make up the largest group of H-1B holders (71% of approvals), may face significant challenges, especially mid-level employees, entry-level staff, and recent graduates, due to the financial burden. Major US tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, which collectively hire thousands of H-1B workers, could see costs soar into billions over a typical three-year visa term.

The policy also comes alongside other immigration changes, such as tighter citizenship tests and stricter visa application requirements. While the fee applies globally, exceptions exist for cases serving the national interest. A review is scheduled within 30 days of the next H-1B lottery to decide whether the restrictions should continue. H-1B Visa Update: Donald Trump Tightens H-1B Rules, Introduces 100,000 USD Annual Fee.

Previous H-1B Visa Fee Structure

Before this announcement, the cost of applying for an H-1B visa in the US ranged from USD 2,010 (INR 1,77,100) to USD 7,380 (INR 6,50,500), depending on employer size and petition type. The base filing fee was USD 460 (INR 40,540), applicable to all applicants. Additional costs included:

Anti-fraud fee: USD 500 (INR 44,080) for new petitions

ACWIA fee: USD 750 (INR 66,120) for employers with <25 employees and USD 1,500 (INR 1,32,240) for those with 25+ employees

Asylum programme fee: USD 600 (INR 52,900) for employers with over 50 H-1B or L-1 workers

Premium processing: USD 2,500 (INR 2,20,400) for expedited 15-day processing

H-1B registration fee: USD 215 (INR 18,930) per registration

New H-1B Annual Fee Breakup

The new USD 100,000 (INR 88,16,000 approx.) annual fee will apply to all H-1B petitions, regardless of employer or petition type, and must be paid upfront. This fee dwarfs the previous costs and could make hiring foreign talent financially unviable for many companies, particularly impacting Indian professionals in IT, STEM, banking, and consulting. Employers will need to factor this additional cost into salary negotiations, while applicants may find opportunities in the US increasingly limited. H-1B Visa Lottery To Be Replaced by Wage-Based Selection? Higher Salary Mandate and OPT Elimination Proposed in American Tech Workforce Act, What It Means for Indian Workers.

The new policy is expected to significantly reshape the H-1B landscape, pushing firms to reconsider overseas work, relocation, or hiring domestic talent in the US.

