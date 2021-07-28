Honor is all set to launch its V7 Pro Tablet in the home market on August 12, 2021. The Chinese technology brand on Weibo, through Honor Smart Life account, has revealed a poster of the upcoming device along with its processor. The company will host a launch event for the same on the above-mentioned date. Along with the V7 Pro Tablet, Honor will also launch its Magic 3 flagship smartphone. Honor X20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Honor Tablet V7 Pro (Photo Credits: Honor)

As per the Weibo teaser, the upcoming tablet will come powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, which was announced on Tuesday. The newly launched Kompanio 1300T chipset gets a architecture similar to the Dimensity 1200 processor. The upcoming tablet is likely to come with high-end specifications including flat edges, a dual-camera system, SIM connectivity.

Honor Tablet V7 Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Recently, Honor had released a video teaser of its V7 Pro tablet which revealed a blue leather finish with an Honor logo and a vertically aligned camera module. Apart from this, not much information is available. We expect the company to release some details and a few teasers ahead of its debut.

