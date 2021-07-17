With the continuing move towards a cashless society, managing personal finances digitally is becoming increasingly important. With rent or mortgage payments, bills and standing orders going out of our accounts at different times throughout the month, managing funds can get complicated. And what about pocket money? Is there a way to introduce kids to wise spending in the digital age?

Whether you’re saving for a special purchase or just want to get a handle on allocating money for the weekly grocery shop, perhaps technology has the answer for fuss-free budgeting. New fintech apps like HyperJar help make saving and spending simple for all the family.

How does HyperJar work?

With HyperJar, you can connect your bank account to a digital wallet that allows you to track and organise your spending. Feedback on Trustpilot is testament to how easy it is to download the app, order your HyperJar card, and get started.

Budgeting

HyperJar offers a convenient digital way of jam-jar budgeting. You can use the app to organise your money and expenditure into different categories or ‘Jars’. Creating separate Jars is a clear, visual way to see where your money is going and how much you need to set aside each month.

Savings

You can also set savings goals. Whether you add money to the pot when you have a bit to spare or set up a monthly direct debit, you can keep an eye on how close you are to reaching the target.

Kids Card

As well as budgeting and saving, HyperJar can help you introduce children to money management. A Kids Card makes handling pocket money a doddle whilst giving your child a sense of financial independence. A Kids Card is a prepaid debit card connected to your adult HyperJar account. It allows you to transfer pocket money to your child so they can make purchases on their own.

HyperJar still lets parents oversee their child’s spending, set limits and decide where the child can use their card. And because it’s a prepaid card, you can relax knowing your child can’t spend more than they have. Reviews from parents on the Google Play Store highlight the benefits of using HyperJar to let kids ‘earn’ their allowance. You can set chores for them to complete in order to get their pocket money.

Why not take a look at HyperJar’s case studies to see how a Kids Card can benefit children and families?

What are the benefits?

HyperJar is free to download and use. There are no monthly or annual fees, making it an effective and affordable money-management tool. Plus, there’s no credit check and you can use it alongside your existing bank account, so there’s no need to change your direct debits or standing orders.

As well as helping you organise your finances around your lifestyle, you can share pots of money with your family and friends — ideal for contributing to a group gift or trip. Think of it as a pop-up joint account without the hassle or commitment!

Other handy advantages include:

HMoney - with HyperJar’s HMoney partnership, you can earn rewards with your favourite brands and businesses. Rewards include 4.8% annual growth rate.

No FX fees - you can use your HyperJar card abroad without worrying about foreign exchange fees.

Spend notifications - every time you make a payment, HyperJar will send you a notification and save all the details in an analytics page so you can see the bigger picture of your spending and budgeting.

New fintech solutions like HyperJar can help bring jam-jar budgeting into the digital age. Quick to set up and easy to use, the app is suitable for everyone. Whether you’re a student balancing rent payments and leisure expenditure or a parent hoping to introduce your kids to financial literacy, your HyperJar card can give you a visual overview of your spending.

If you want to learn more, why not take a look at the HyperJar website and set up a free account?