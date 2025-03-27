India’s crypto market has been advancing against all odds. In fact, a recent study revealed that it could start generating a whopping $6.4 billion in revenue by 2025. Despite the tight restrictions governing the industry, it has not stopped advancing. Crypto advocates have been pushing for more supportive policies to allow the country to take advantage of digital currencies’ full potential.

By establishing an ecosystem that improves transparency, reduces transactions costs and so on, XRP and other digital currencies can really transform India’s economy. Especially now that some economists expect the country’s economy to grow by about 6.5% within the next few years, crypto could possibly help in one way or another. Read on to find out how.

The current state of the crypto industry

As we have already noted, India’s crypto market has really been growing. In fact, according to a recent study by the Block, the country is ahead of developed countries like the UK in terms of raw crypto transaction volume, ranking second in the world. And you can imagine this is actually happening despite difficulties around tax laws.

Investors are expected to pay a tax of about 30% on proceeds from trading, selling or spending crypto. This is minus a 1% TDS applicable on all transactions of virtual digital assets (VDAs) above Rs 50,000. But despite these stringent measures, the country’s enormous demand for crypto has not dampened. It’s no wonder that India has been leading the world in grassroots adoption of these tokens.

On top of that, Statista predicts that the number of crypto users in the country might reach at least 107 million by the end of 2025. And if the government yields to the pleas of the industry stakeholders to reduce taxes, we could see this number increase beyond the predictions. The stakeholders claim that if the country eases taxes and adopts a clearer regulatory framework, crypto could really boost the economy. Here are some reasons.

The age of immediacy

We live in a fast-paced world where people expect things to happen really quickly. From quick deliveries to real-time payments, this need has been fuelled by the continued advancement in technology.

Surprisingly, about 86% of businesses and 74% of customers claim to have recently used instant payments. As if that’s not enough, nearly 78% of consumers claim to be highly satisfied when using such methods.

For a country like India seeking to rank among developed nations in the near future, paying attention to such modern preferences can be really handy. Thankfully, crypto offers just that. In fact, some tokens like Solana have transaction speeds as low as 0.4 seconds.

The best part is that Solana is quite scalable and can accommodate up to 65,000 transactions per speed. For businesses within the country targeting the global audience, this must be good news, especially during peak seasons. At least customers will not need to be worried about lags when many people access the platforms.

Of course, you don’t expect a developed country where instant payments are not common. It’s actually part of why the Council and the European Parliament, in November 2023, set proposals requiring all banks within the region to offer these payments by 2024. So, to align with such competitive moves, India must also welcome infrastructures that allow for such services. Good enough, crypto can actually help.

The growing need for financial inclusion

We can never overemphasize the importance of financial inclusion in fostering economic growth and eliminating poverty. In fact, according to the World Bank, it’s a catalyst for attaining seven of the seventeen global sustainable development goals. In India, the financial inclusion index is slightly above average, standing at 64.2%, according to recent studies.

This implies that a considerable number of people still cannot access affordable financial products to help them manage risks, grow their wealth and invest in businesses. Remember that crypto transactions are fast, so you won’t need to wait for ages before receiving funds as you would in traditional payments.

But beyond that, crypto transactions are cheap. The fact that no intermediaries are involved means transaction costs are greatly reduced. Since one of the challenges small-scale businesses normally face is rising operational costs, including transaction costs, crypto can really help them avoid these costs. Plus, according to PYMNTS.com, 60% of SMBs claim that ineffective cash flow management is a major concern, risking business failure.

Therefore, if the country creates a conducive environment for the crypto industry, such businesses could benefit from crypto features like smart contracts, which can help streamline transactions. Also, since owning a digital wallet is not very complex, crypto can help these businesses optimally reach unbanked populations in the region.

From this discussion, crypto can actually benefit India’s economy. All that is needed is a proper regulatory framework governing the currencies and innovation-friendly protocols to ensure broader participation. Forward-looking initiatives like public-private partnerships can also encourage notable advancements.

And now that over a third of the country’s population is still excluded financially, running crypto educational initiatives can help maximize the use of the tokens.

Plus, yielding to pleas from several stakeholders to reduce taxes could also encourage a more conducive crypto environment that could allow the country to benefit from it fully. And now that India is really eyeing to rank among the developed nations in the near future, it could perhaps open up more to digital currencies in the coming days.

