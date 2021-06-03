After launching Note 10 series globally, Infinix Mobile is all set to launch the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro phones in India by next week. The Hong Kong based smartphone company has officially confirmed that it will launch the handsets in India on June 7, 2021. Both the phones are likely to be priced below Rs 20,000, they will come equipped with an FHD+ display, MediaTek processor, 5000mAh battery and more. The new Infinix Note 10 series will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. Infinix Hot 10S With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,499

The upcoming Infinix Note 10 will sport a 6.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels. It will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will get triple rear cameras at the back comprising a 48MP primary lens assisted by a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP camera. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device will run on Android 11 out of the box.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Infinix Mobile)

The Infinix Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, will sport a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be an Helio G95 SoC, which will come paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography, it will come equipped with quad-camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP). It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Do you have what it takes to #OutplayTheRest? Something noteworthy coming up. Stay tuned. 🔥⚡ pic.twitter.com/ocz2gf8Vsh — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) June 1, 2021

As far as prices are concerned, the Note 10 is priced at $199 which is around Rs 14,491. The Note 10 Pro costs $259 (around Rs 18,860). Both these handsets are expected to be launched under Rs 20,000.

