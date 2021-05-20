Infinix Mobile, the Hong-Kong based smartphone maker officially launched its Infinix Hot 10S smartphone today in India. The handset will go on sale in the country on May 27, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Buyers will get a discount of RS 500 during the first sale. Key highlights of the phone are a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and more. Infinix Hot 10S Smartphone To Be Launched In India on May 20, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Infinix Hot 10S sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1640X720 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Infinix Hot 10S (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

Presenting the all new Infinix Hot 10S. With an extra smooth display, extra sharp camera and extra speedy gaming, it has #ALotExtra! Sale starts 27th May, 12 noon, only on @Flipkart! Special first day offer – Get 500 off 😍😍 Know more: https://t.co/OvoOhbA4PY pic.twitter.com/Rt6LdmPEIf — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 20, 2021

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the device can last up to 52 hours of talk time, 76 hours of music playback and 27 hours of video playback. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, Bluetooth 5 and more. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 10,499 for the 6GB + 64GB internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).