New Delhi, July 20: Apple iOS 26 public beta might be released soon. The iOS 26 was first shown at WWDC 2025 with a new look of “Liquid Glass design” and other features. As per reports, it is said to be Apple’s biggest iOS change since iOS 7. While the final version is not out yet, Apple has released a few beta versions of iOS 26.

iOS 26 brings new features to several apps, which include CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, and more. In a blog post, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said, "iOS 26 shines with the gorgeous new design and meaningful improvements to the features users rely on every day, making iPhone even more helpful." iQOO Z10R Price and Processor Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Features.

iOS 26 Release Date

The Public Beta version of iOS 26 is expected to arrive early in next week. However, Apple has not yet confirmed an exact date for the official release. As per reports, Apple may release the iOS 26 public beta on July 23, 2025. There is also speculation that the public beta versions of iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 might be released on the same day as iOS 26. The final version of iOS 26 is likely to arrive during the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is expected in September, 2025.

iOS 26 Compatible Devices

iOS 26 will reportedly support a wide range of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 12 series up to the latest iPhone 16 lineup. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is said to come with iOS 26 pre-installed. Other models may include iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Gen). Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G and Realme Buds T200 To Launch on July 24, 2025 in India; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Each Device.

iOS 26 Features

iOS 26 is expected to bring new features and improvements with Apple Intelligence. As per reports, the new features of iOS 26 may include smart summaries and improved real-time translation across apps. Apple Music and Maps are also likely to see useful changes to enhance daily use. The Messages app is expected to be improved with personalised chat backgrounds and themes. The Phone app may also get call screening and a Hold Assist feature.

