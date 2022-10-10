Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive price cut as a part of the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale. The handset was introduced in the country in February this year as the successor to the Galaxy S21 smartphone. It was launched at Rs 72,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Now, the device is being sold at Rs 62,999 on Amazon. Customers purchasing the handset will also get Rs 10,000 discount coupon. Moreover, buyers can avail up to Rs 13,000 off by exchanging an old eligible smartphone. South Koreans Reportedly Ditching Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for iPhones.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto snapper. At the front, there is a 10MP shooter with an autofocus feature. Samsung To Delay Galaxy Tab S9 Series Launch: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a Type-C port. The company has announced that the handset will soon be upgraded to Android 13 OS.

