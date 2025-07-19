Cupertino, July 19: Apple is rumoured to introduce its next-gen iPhone 17 series in the global market and in India around September 2025. The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will likely include the following smartphones: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17. As per the reports, all of these models will come with upgraded specifications, features, design, and processors except the base model.

Ahead of its unannounced launch in the second week of September this year, several details about the camera, battery, operating system, chipset, display and other aspects have been leaked. The reports suggested that the iPhone 17 base variant will come with the same design as the previous iPhone 16 model. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air, likely inspired by the iPhone 16e, could come with a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro models will have a rectangular-shaped camera bump on the rear, said the reports. Vivo V60 Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in August 2025; Check Display Size, Battery Capacity, Processor, Camera and More.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Prices, Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max may pack a 5,000mAh equivalent-sized battery for improved backup and long hours of usage. It is expected to come with a large 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display for smoother visuals. The rear may include a primary, an ultrawide, and a telephoto camera, all having 48MP quality. On the front, it is rumoured to have a 24MP selfie shooter. A major design shift is expected with a squircle-shaped camera bump. It is rumoured to have Apple’s A19 Pro chip, and its price may start at INR 1,64,990.

The iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 3,600mAh equivalent-sized battery offering almost a day's backup. It may have a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display for fluid performance. On the rear, it may offer a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto camera setup and a 24MP front-facing camera. It may have the same design and A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It could launch at a starting price of INR 1,39,990.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Base Variant Prices, Specifications and Features

The highly anticipated and new member of the iPhone 17 family is the iPhone 17 Air. Apple's slimmest smartphone yet will likely come with a 2,800mAh equivalent battery but be optimised for longer usage. It could feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display for smooth visuals. The phone may have a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP front camera. Powered by the A19 chip, it is expected to be just 5.5mm thick—Apple’s slimmest phone yet. The iPhone 17 Air may launch at a starting price of INR 99,990. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With Dual Camera Setup To Launch in India on July 25; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The iPhone 17 may come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, the same as the iPhone 17 Pro, along with a similar 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. The camera setup could include a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP front camera. While it may be launched with an A19 chip, some reports suggest Apple could stick with the A18 processor, available on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 will likely launch at a starting price of INR 89,990.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).