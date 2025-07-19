Vivo V60 is a highly anticipated smartphone rumoured to launch around August 2025. Ahead of its official launch date announcement, the Vivo V60 specifications and features have been leaked online. Various leaks suggested that the Vivo V60 may come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support, an IP68/69 water and dust resistance rating and a triple camera setup on the rear. The smartphone is rumoured to include a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera with a ZEISS lens. Vivo V60 may be launched in Moonlit Blue, Mist Grey and Auspicious Gold colours. OnePlus 15T Aka OnePlus 15s Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Specifications and Features Leaked Online

Vivo V60 launching soon in India. Expected Specs: 📱 6.67" 1.5k 120Hz Quad Curved AMOLED Display 🦾 Snapdragon 7 gen 4 📸 50MP Main+ 8MP UW+ 50MP 3x periscope | Zeiss Optics 🤳 50MP 🔋 6500mAh 🔌 90W ☔ IP68/69 🌈 Colors: Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold#Vivo #VivoV60 pic.twitter.com/IGK3zfbWQr — Vinish Keshri (@vinishkeshri12) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)