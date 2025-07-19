Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will launch in India on July 25. The company has teased the smartphone on a social media platform. The Blaze Dragon 5G will come with curved edges and will feature a dual rear camera setup. It may come with a 50MP primary sensor and is expected to feature an 8MP front camera. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and may include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. As per reports, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India may start at around INR 10,000. Vivo V60 Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in August 2025; Check Display Size, Battery Capacity, Processor, Camera and More.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Will Launch in India on July 25

