New Delhi, April 17: Jeevan Seva App -- a mobile application -- is proving to be a saviour in hassle free commute for Covid-19 patients in Delhi as the national capital is passing through the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, during the peak of Covid-19, the Delhi government launched the Jeevan Seva App in November. The aim was to make medical travel easier for people in home isolation. Many Covid patients have already benefited from the service. This year too, the app is functional.

The app aims to help Covid-19 patients in Delhi and their families under home isolation to get sanitized Electric Vehicles (EV) for their safe commute to the health care facility. Currently, 160 world-class EV cabs are plying on the roads round the clock. The app provides a dedicated EV Cab Service to help patients to commute for treatment from any point in Delhi and is absolutely "without any charges".

So, now the patients with a click on this app, can book a hassle-free ride and curtail the spread of the virus to others in an environment-friendly manner. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to People to Follow Weekend Curfew.

The patients can download the 'Jeevan Seva App' through the Google Play store and IOS App store. They can also book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location.

The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve. The service is available 24 hours. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has appealed to use this service in case of need. "With this app, one will get access to a properly sanitized e-vehicle which will provide free transportation to nearby health facilities. With hassle-free commutation, a sustainable transport solution for Covid patients is only a click away."

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO, Prakriti E-mobility Pvt. Ltd. added that "we are honoured to collaborate with Delhi Government in developing Jeevan Seva App".

"We have served more than 42,000 non-critical patients by now. The App has added efficiency to Delhi's Emergency Commute Services enabling Ambulances to be more available to cater to serious requests in time. We would urge people to download the Jeevan Seva App and avail benefits during this crisis."

Through this Jeevan Seva App, Trivedi said the corona patient will be apprised of pick-up time and can contact the driver through the app only, reducing the anxiety regarding the availability and reaching of the cab ambulance.

The process is all digital and it will give a touch-free convenient drive to patients. The journey details, including the patient name, number, and location will automatically get stored in the database and will be shared with the health department on a daily basis. Delhi Reports Around 24,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal Says National Capital Facing Shortage of Oxygen and Remdesivir.

This app will allow users to book cabs that are all electric. As a result, their journey will give off no emissions and will help reduce the carbon footprint one journey at a time.

So far, a total of 22,223 people have downloaded this app since November last year and 9,772 people are the registered users. In April so far, a total of 5,027 people have been found to be the registered users of the Jeevan Seva App.

