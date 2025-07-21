Mumbai, July 21: Redmi 15C has been rumoured to launch for weeks and ahead of its official announcement, new details about the specifications and features have emerged. The upcoming Redmi 15C smartphone will likely be introduced in the mid-range segment with a MediaTek Helio processor and RAM starting from 4GB. The overall design of the device will be different from the Redmi 14C model.

Redmi 15C is expected to be unveiled this year with a larger battery and a dual-camera setup on the rear. It is rumoured that the smartphone may be introduced in Moonlight Blue, Twilight Orange, Midnight Grey and Mint Green colourways. From the leaked images, Redmi 15C could have a vertically aligned dual-camera setup with a flash. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Prices, Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Details of Upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Redmi 15C Price in India (Rumoured)

Redmi 15C price has been leaked, but not for the Indian market. The European countries will get a 4GB+128GB RAM and storage variant at EUR 133.90 (around INR 13,450), and a 4GB+256GB variant will reportedly be launched at EUR 154.90 (INR 15,560). The India launch is expected to be confirmed soon. The Redmi 14C was launched in August 2024, and therefore, the device could be announced next month.

Redmi 15C Specifications and Features

The upcoming Redmi 15C may launch a large 6.9-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The reports indicated the device could have a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone could come with Xiaomi HyperOS onboard and have a 4GB RAM option with 128GB and 256GB storage. The information about memory expansion is not yet known. Apple M5 iPad Pro Launch Expected in 2026, Upcoming Tablet Likely To Feature 2 Front-Facing Cameras: Reports.

Besides these specifications, the Redmi 15C is expected to include Bluetooth 5.4 version, 4G LTE support, USB Type-C charging port and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The reports indicated that the device could weigh 205 grams and have an 8.2mm thickness. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 processor.

