New Delhi, July 21: Realme will launch its latest smartphones soon in India. The launch of the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G is scheduled for July 24, 2025, in India. These smartphones from the Realme 15 series will come with advanced specifications and features. Apart from the smartphones, Realme Buds T200 will also launch on July 24, 2025, in India.

Ahead of the launch of the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G, the company has revealed some details regarding the specifications and features of these smartphones. Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G will feature a Snapdragon and MediaTek Processor, respectively. Both smartphones will come with a slim design. Redmi 15C Launch Imminent, Rumoured To Feature With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will come with a 4D Curve+ display featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The smartphone will come with Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Realme will include a triple 50MP camera setup capable of 4K video at 60 FPS with smart AI-powered features like “AI Party Mode” and “AI MagicGlow 2.0”. The smartphone will include a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Realme 15 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, and the smartphone will come with a 7,000 mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging capability. It could feature a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display. The device will offer a peak brightness of 6,500 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 15 5G will offer a dual 50MP camera setup capable of recording 4K videos. Apple M5 iPad Pro Launch Expected in 2026, Upcoming Tablet Likely To Feature 2 Front-Facing Cameras: Reports.

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming Realme 15 Pro 5G is likely to be priced between INR 25,999 and INR 27,999 in India. The Realme 15 5G is anticipated to launch at a starting price of around INR 19,990.

