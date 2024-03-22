Lava Mobiles is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Lava O2, today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, The Lava O2 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and may include an Imperial Green colour option. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by a UNISOC T616 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Lava O2 will feature a dual rear camera setup, which is expected to come with a 50MP main camera. The Lava O2 is also anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The launch event of the Lava O2 will be live-streamed on Lava Mobiles' official YouTube channel and Facebook. The live launch event of the Lava O2 will begin shortly. Vivo T3 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Lava O2 Launch Live Streaming Link

