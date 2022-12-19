New Delhi, December 19 : Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday launched a new budget-friendly smartphone -- "X3" under its aX' series with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM which can be further expanded up to 512 GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in three colours -- Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue. Lava Blaze NXT 5G Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 9,299, Know Exciting Specifications and Features Here.

The smartphone will be available for pre-orders from December 20 on selected online platforms, said the company. The smartphone comes equipped with an 8MP Dual AI Rear Camera with LED Flash and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

The camera offers various modes which will allow users to explore features like AI Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, AR Stickers, GIF, QR Scanner and Timelapse, according to the company. Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications Here.

Moreover, powered by Android 12 Go, the smartphone features a 16.55cm (6.5 inches) display and MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz. The smartphone also comes equipped with a rear fingerprint scanner.

The new device comes packed with a 4000mAh battery, dual 4G SIM support, and a Type C charging port. Last month, Lava launched another budget-friendly smartphone -- Blaze NXT, with a premium glass back and octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, priced at Rs 9,299.

