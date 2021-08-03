Video content is on the rise, and then many people start to make thier own video content. However, making a creative video content could make all the difference in capturing someone’s attention vs losing them.

It can be hard to find the time to sit down with your laptop, sift through all of your footage, and edit together a great video. Thankfully, there are a variety of mobile video editing apps available that people can use to create professional looking videos on your phone or tablet.

Splice is a mobile video editor launched by Bending Spoons, which is designed to help users easily create their own professional look videos on the mobile. Bending Spoons is an Italian mobile application developer, founded in 2013. Splice has been downloaded up to 70 million times due to its easy-to-use and powerful features. It has become one of the most popular free video editing applications in major application markets.

Excepting its own team's refined operations, Splice also choose Meicam as partners to achieve significant business growth. As Splice’s video and audio technology provider, Meicam combines its rich application scenarios to customize a set of solutions dedicated to Splice, including video track editing, face stickers, soundtracks, filters, subtitles, and other Full-process short video features.

1. Powerful Editing

It is important to trim out unnecessary footage and deliver the most important and exciting moments when people make high-quality video content. Therefore, trimming and cropping clips is one of the main function of any video editor.

Splice can splice different video clips together in just a few simple taps, and the app allows user to trim and edit the different clips in your video, and you can customize transitions.

User can also use Splice to cut clips, or single out and delete certain useless segments. This function is helpful if the user made a mistake while recording and want to remove it from the final product, or if the content to be less interesting or informative than had originally thought.

Meicam provides the solution with a flexible multi-track editing design, which can meet the needs of professional video editing. Moreover, it also allows the material hierarchies to be seen in real-time, and users can add special effects flexibly and accurately. Meanwhile, users can obtain more combinations of effects and surprising packaging effects by adjusting the order of hierarchies between the tracks.

2.Add Music

Audio is an important part of video content. Whether people want to create voiceovers, record candid audio, or use music as a backdrop for your visuals, sound adds an interesting layer to any video. Splice provides an extensive music library, and user can use it to take your videos up a notch.

3.Special Effect

Sometimes video content need a little extra change to make them stand out. The video and audio editing solution of Meicam includes the popular functions in the short video, covering the video effects, filters, variable speed, caption, and other aspects. It helps the client to improve the competitiveness of the product.

Splice also gives a ton of effects users can add to your clips to make them more visually outstanding. For example, users can choose one style from filters, which is suitable for the video, making the final product look more professional. At the same time, the user can also change the speed of each clip to display them in slow motion or double speed and overlay text on the user's photos or video clips. This provides users more flexibility and control over their video.

Changing the speed of certain video clips, or adding special filters to them, can help users to point out certain key moments. That is one of the appeals of video editing, which makes people’ s content become more than just the footage shot on a camera or mobile device.

Vision

While the short video is booming in the Chinese market, other countries' markets are also showing fierce competition. More and more global social media giants are participating in the sharing of the short video market. One of the reasons why Splice can gain a foothold in overseas markets is that Meicam supports strong video-audio technology solutions.

Meicam— a Beijing-based software company has been focusing on the video-audio developing field for more than 20 years. Based on excellent technical capabilities and time experience, Meicam's team has more than 70 patented technologies. Excepting the Chinese market, the overall video-audio solutions of Meicam have cooperated with various Internet companies in the United States, South Korea, India, Singapore, and other countries, radiating tens of millions of overseas users.