These days everyone wants to become a content creator, if not professionally, at least as a form of entertainment. Ever since Instagram has given the feature of reels, almost every other platform has its own version to make short video content. So if you are a budding creator who wants to make high-quality reels, it is a must to make your videos appealing to a wider audience. The editing has to be flawless, matching the trending music. While Instagram does have its own reel editor, not everyone may be able to use it effortlessly. But in this article, we give you the top 3 video-editing apps to make short videos. Trending Songs 2023: Top 5 Viral Instagram Reel Songs That Will Make You Groove!.

VN Editor:

You may have probably seen this app while scrolling through reels itself. It is one of the most advanced and accessible video editing apps in India. You will even find tutorial videos on reels explaining how to edit an exact trend. Available on both iOS and Android, this video editing app is so smooth and also does not annoy with popping ads. Curve shifting, multi-track edits, freeze frames, FX video effects, cinematic filters, and so much more. The process of editing on VN will definitely make you a better content creator for the gram.

Filmora:

If you want to edit your videos like a pro, you must try editing on Filmora. Available on desktop and mobile, it lets you add stickers, voiceovers, picture-in-picture effects and an audio equaliser too. Filmora will definitely give a professional touch to all your videos. You will, however, require a paid version to remove the watermarks on your final product. But it is good for beginners who want to try their skills at professional video editing. Top 10 Video Editing Tools for Professional Use.

Splice:

Splice app is another very popular app for editing reels. It has an intuitive user interface with so many features for video editing. You can experiment with real-time captions, overlays, and animated photos. In case you are a fan of original music, then this app gives you access to more than 6,000 royalty-free audios. You also have trendy filters and effects on here.

While there are over hundreds of video editing apps to cater to the growing popularity of making reels, you can get started with these. So, what are you waiting for? Download these apps and make the best reels for your audience.

