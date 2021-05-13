The multi-platform battle for short video productivity

China's short video industry market pattern is preliminarily determined, and many enterprises started to focus on video productivity——kicks off a battle for production tools. In recent years, Bytedance, Tencent, Facebook, etc. have all deployed short video editing tools and launched software and apps adapted to their platforms. Because the threshold of video creation is higher than the text or picture creation, making the competition of video tools between enterprises is not just to capture market share. The establishment of a video production tool platform is not only to improve the content ecosystem of each platform but also to help the creators’ content creation.

The video of Internet content is the general trend. By launching these video tools, various platforms hope to help creators improve the efficiency of creating content, and gather more users to form a new content ecology. Although the functions of video editing tools are similar, each company‘s tools are differentiating and adapting according to their own platform tonality. With the continuous increase in the demand of mobile creators and the demand for video marketing methods, professional creators have gradually replaced products such as AE\premiere and favored the use of faster editing products on the PC. The companies also want to use video tools to share the market of editing tools on PC. With an increasing number of video creators, thus, major platforms are rushing to launch editing tools. In fact, they are trying to solve the dilemma of the shortage of original content.

Meicam Technology has been deeply involved in the field of mobile short video solutions for several years. In order to enhance the current needs of intelligent, mobile, and efficient of video editing, Meicam has launched video editing solutions, including short video SDK, AR face props, Cloud editing, AI smart editing, virtual anchors, etc. Among them, the short video SDK includes video production services such as video and image processing, video basic editing, fast packaging rendering, etc., which can help developers quickly implement special effect animation production and powerful non-linear video editing in their products.

Multi-platform interconnection, which can realize cross-platform timeline engineering interaction

The flexible feature of Meicam SDK can not only meet the needs of different editing and packaging for different customers to the greatest extent but also have good cross-platform performance.

Meicam's video solutions provide customers with mobile, web, and PC SDKs, and support timeline-based interconnection of multi-terminal materials, templates, and projects, which means the timeline project of mobile editing (including subtitles, transitions, and filters, and other special effects) can be synchronized to the Web cloud editing or PC for secondary editing and use.

Meicam SDK can help developers to display the same efficient rendering and homogeneous effects on different terminal devices. In addition, there will be customized optimization and adaptation for different devices on different platforms.

Meicam has a large selection of materials and supports special effects material design

In order to enrich the presentation of video content, and selection of diversified material is essential. The Meicam SDK provides several built-in editing effects by default. Developers can also download more special effects resource packs through the Meicam Material Center, including filters, transitions, stickers, AR props, animation effects, text templates, and other materials, which can apply to various products of Meicam. Meicam will also keep up with the popularity of the industry and regularly design and release different material templates to satisfy all clients' needs of special effects according to different times, scenes, and video styles.

Meicam launched a creator platform to meet customer’s needs of special effects, creating continuous creative support to more customers. Combining the characteristics of art and business, the Meicam Creator Platform provides designers with filters, transitions, subtitles, stickers, templates, particle effects, AR props, and other production techniques to help designers create their own special effects. While stimulating more market creativity, it also enriches the choices of more business clients.

In the future, Meicam will develop and optimize products from the perspective of users, and continuously improve the underlying architecture of video editing solutions, meanwhile, provide adaptable solutions to various industries.