New Delhi, January 28: Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has announced an upgrade to its platforms with the introduction of a smarter and personalised assistant across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The new feature, powered by Meta AI is expected to enhance its user experience by providing responses and suggestions based on individual preferences and past interactions.

Meta is extending the level of personalisation to Meta AI so that your assistant can respond with information that’s relevant to you. Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is rolling out Meta AI's new feature on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp for iOS and Android in the US and Canada. Meta AI will remember certain things you tell it in conversations but not in group chats, and you can also delete its memories at any time. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform May Soon Introduce ‘X Chat’ and Encrypted DMs.

For example, when you request suggestions from Meta AI, it may consider the home location you have listed in your Facebook profile and your recent activity watching reels of live performances by various country artists. With all this information, Meta AI could likely suggest buying tickets for a country music concert taking place that weekend at a local arena, as well as making reservations at a nearby restaurant.

Meta has started to gradually introduce a new feature that allows Meta AI to remember specific details you share during one-on-one chats on WhatsApp and Messenger. The capability is said to help the AI to provide more personalised responses in the future. By remembering these details, Meta AI is expected to make its replies useful and relevant to your needs, so that it can better understand your preferences and offer personalised suggestions. DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B: Chinese AI Company Introduces New AI Model To Generate Images, Beats OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 on Benchmarks.

Meta said, "We regularly introduce new features for all of our products to find out what works and what doesn’t for our communities." It has also mentioned that its goal is to create one of the most personalised AI assistant experiences that have ever been developed.

