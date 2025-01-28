Elon Musk-run X, formerly Twitter, might be working on a new feature called "X Chat," according to a post by X Daily News (@xDaily) on January 28, 2025. The post suggests that Musk might be planning to expand X’s direct messaging (DM) feature to compete with messaging platforms like WhatsApp. While details about "X Chat" have not yet been revealed, the speculation indicates Musk's continued push to transform X into a multi-functional platform. Elon Musk’s X may also soon introduce a dedicated button to filter encrypted and unencrypted messages to allow users to control over their conversations. Elon Musk’s X Becomes Number 1 App on Apple’s AppStore in India, Claims Top Spot Amid Various Improvements.

X May Soon Introduce ‘X Chat’ Feature

PREVIEW: X is working on something named "X Chat". Speculation: We've known for a while that Elon wants to expand X's DM feature to compete with WhatsApp, perhaps this could be tied into that. https://t.co/jfDjGh6HNF pic.twitter.com/Oai8nAhgQr — X Daily News (@xDaily) January 27, 2025

X May Be Working To Filter Encrypted and Unencrypted Messages

in other news about DMs, X is working on litting you filter encrypted and unencrypted messages. https://t.co/y4o71wMRHJ — X Daily News (@xDaily) January 27, 2025

