Liang Wenfeng, founder of DeepSeek, announced its latest AI model in a post on January 27, 2025. DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B is an open-source AI model. Recently, DeepSeek-R1, the AI model of a Chinese company, took the top spot on Apple's App Store free app download rankings in the United States, surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT. DeepSeek-R1 was launched a week ago and gained popularity in the tech industry and the stock market. On January 27, 2025, Nvidia shares dropped, reportedly following the rise of DeepSeek's low-cost and open-source AI model. DeepSeek has now introduced another AI model, Janus-Pro-7B. Liang Wenfeng highlighted DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B's capabilities and noted that it is a multimodal system capable of generating images. The model reportedly outperforms OpenAI's DALL-E 3 and Stable Diffusion on benchmarks like GenEval and DPG-Bench, marking another major step for DeepSeek in the AI space. DeepSeek R-1, China’s AI Model, To Be Added As New ‘Reasoning Option’ to Perplexity AI: Report.

DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B AI Model

🚨 DeepSeek just dropped ANOTHER open-source AI model, Janus-Pro-7B. It's multimodal (can generate images) and beats OpenAI's DALL-E 3 and Stable Diffusion across GenEval and DPG-Bench benchmarks. pic.twitter.com/HVB1wBns1z — Liang Wenfeng 梁文锋 (@LiangWenfeng_) January 27, 2025

