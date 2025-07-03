Perplexity has launched its new subscription plan, Perplexity Max, calling it “our most valuable subscription tier yet.” Perplexity Max offers unlimited Labs queries, which are available on the web and iOS platforms. New and existing users can upgrade to the Max plan directly from the settings menu. Perplexity said that the new subscription tier is “Built for those who demand more, access to a broader suite of frontier models, and early access to products like Comet.” Perplexity Max provides access to advanced AI models like OpenAI o3-pro and Claude Opus 4. Veo 3 is also coming soon for Max users. Google Rolls Out Veo 3 AI Video Generator Model on Gemini App for Pro Users Globally Including India.

Perplexity Max Subscription Plan

Introducing Perplexity Max. Our most valuable subscription tier yet. Built for those who demand more, Max gets you unlimited Labs queries, access to a broader suite of frontier models, and early access to products like Comet. pic.twitter.com/suLzQNS6Q8 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) July 2, 2025

