Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 1 (ANI): South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch on Tuesday became just the fourth from his country and first since legendary Jacques Kallis in 2002 to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test match.

Bosch achieved this accomplishment during his side's win at Bulawayo in the first Test of the two match series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

During the match, Bosch started with a scintillating century at number eight in first innings, scoring 100 in 124 balls, with 10 fours. While he went wicketless in his first innings with the ball and scored 36 runs in the next innings, Bosch came in clutch during the last innings, taking a magnificent fifer that destroyed Zimbabwe during the chase of 537 runs.

Kallis had achieved this last time in October 2002, scoring 139* and taking 5/21 and 2/26 against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom. He is the only South African to have achieved this feat twice, the first time against the West Indies in January 1999 at Cape Town when he scored 110 and 88* across both innings and took figures of 2/34 and 5/90.

The other two South Africans to achieve this feat are: James Sinclair against England in Cape Town in April 1899, and George Faulkner against England in January 1910.

Bosch has had a fine start to his Test career, with 217 runs in two matches at an average of 108.50, with a century and a fifty each. He has also taken 10 wickets at an average of 19.10, with a four-fer and five-for to his name. He has also played two ODIs and made his international debut just last year.

During the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first and were in a soup at Tanaka Chivanga (4/83) rattling their top-order and leaving them at 55/4. However, a counter-attacking partnership of 95 runs between Dewald Brevis (51 in 41 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Lhuan dragged the Proteas out of troubled waters.

The best partnership of the innings was a 138-run seventh-wicket stand between Lhuan (153 in 160 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) and Bosch. Lhuan became the youngest South African centurion ever at the age of 19 years and 93 days.

Later, a century from Bosch (100 in 127 balls, with 10 fours) and useful knocks from skipper Keshav Maharaj (21) and Codi Yusuf (27) took SA to 418 in 90 overs.

In reply, a 96-run third-wicket stand between Craig Ervine, the skipper (36 in 90 balls, with four boundaries), and Sean Williams was a major highlight for Zimbabwe in their first innings. Williams battled the wickets falling at the other end, crafting a 137 in 164 balls, with 16 fours to take Zimbabwe to 251 in 67.4 overs. This was his sixth Test ton. Zimbabwe trailed by 167 runs.

Wiaan Mulder (4/50) was the top bowler for SA, while Maharaj and Codi also took three wickets each.

During their second innings, the Proteas lost wickets regularly and were restricted to 155/5. However, their new number three batter, Mulder (147 in 206 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes) scored a brave century, putting a 104-run sixth wicket stand with wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne (36). Later, lower-order scores from Bosch (36) and Maharaj (51 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took Proteas to 369/10. Bosch and Maharaj put 92-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Proteas led by 536 runs, setting 537 for Zimbabwe to win. Bosch (5/43) and Yusuf (3/22) led a disciplined effort from SA as except for Wellington Masakadza (57 in 92 balls, with nine fours) and skipper Ervine (49 in 77 balls, with seven fours), no one put up much of a fight for Zimbabwe, skittling out for 208 runs.

Lhuan got the 'Player of the Match' honours for his efforts on his debut. (ANI)

