Beijing, April 16: Realme GT 8 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor is expected to launch in December 2025. The smartphone may have a bigger battery, powerful camera, and slight design changes compared to the predecessor Realme GT 7 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite in 2024. Qualcomm has yet to launch its next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which is expected around October 2025.

Realme GT 8 Pro will be a flagship smartphone launching in India with the latest Qualcomm processor offering powerful AI processing, multitasking, gaming and camera improvements. Rumours said that the smartphone may continue offering the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. In 2025, many brands have launched their devices with massive batteries of up to 7,300mAh, and this new device is expected to have a 7,000mAh or higher battery capacity with 100W fast-charging support. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launch Tomorrow in India With Slim Design; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications Ahead of April 17, 2025.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Realme GT 8 Pro, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, may include a 200MP periscope telephoto camera on the rear. It is expected to have a 50MP selfie camera. The previous model, Realme GT 7 Pro, had a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 50MP camera with 3x optical zoom. It is unclear if the brand will continue offering the same ultrawide camera or add a macro camera on the rear. The camera setup will allow you to record 4K videos up to 30 fps.

According to recent leaks, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The display may offer up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness and will have HDR10+ support. This year, Realme may offer up to 16GB RAM and storage up to 1TB. The device may have a Bluetooth 5.4 version, USB-type C charging, IR Blaster, and more. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max New Details Leaked Ahead of September 2025 Launch, Hint Major Design Changes, A19 Pro Chip, 48MP Triple Camera and More; Check Details.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 7 Pro is available in India at INR 54,998 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The upcoming GT 8 Pro may be launched at a higher price compared to the previous model. According to reports, the Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India could be INR 59,990.

