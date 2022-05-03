Moto G52 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be available for purchase in the country. The sale will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart and select retail stores. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount via HDFC credit cards, credit card EMI, 10 percent off on SBI credit card, and up to Rs 750 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. Customers will also get Google Nest Hub 2nd gen at just Rs 4,999. Motorola Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 Processor Launched in Europe.

Moto G52 gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola Moto G52 (Photo Credits: Motorola Europe)

Are you all set to #GoWow with the #motog52? Share your excitement with us in the comments below! Make it yours at ₹13,499*. Sale starts tomorrow @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. #gomotog — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 2, 2022

For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Moto G52 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variants retails at Rs 16,499.

