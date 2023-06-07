San Francisco, June 7: Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will launch the 'The Queen's Gambit Chess' game on July 25.

The Queen's Gambit Chess game is based on the streaming series of the same name, reports The Verge. Google Pay-Aadhaar Update: Users Can Now Setup UPI IDs Without Debit Cards, Here's How To Use GPay for UIDAI-Based Authentication.

It appears that the title's experience will involve both teaching players the rules of the classic board game and incorporating story and character elements from the series.

"Welcome to Beth Harmon's world. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches, or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the award-winning drama," the company said in the game's description.

"From new beginners to chess masters, this immersive experience appeals to every type of fan," it added.

Additionally, the streaming giant will launch a new adventure game 'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' on July 12, which is also coming to the Switch, PlayStation and PC.

A new version of the classic mobile puzzle game 'Cut the Rope' will also be released on August 1. Lilith- Diablo IV Anthem: BTS’ Suga and Halsey’s Music Video to Release on June 5 (Watch Video).

Moreover, the company introduced its 'coming soon' games-- the action role-playing game (RPG) 'Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed' and a puzzle adventure game 'Paper Trail', the report said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).