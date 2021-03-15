New Delhi, March 15: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Monday announced a new range of PC lineup featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors in India, at a starting price of Rs 1,03,990. The new range of laptops include ROG Strix SCAR 15/17, Strix G17/G15, TUF A15 and ROG Strix Desktop GA35, designed to give the best gaming experience to consumers. Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro & ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Launched in India From Rs 49,999.

"Our new range of devices comes packed to the brim with the latest technological innovations that give competitive gamers an edge and casual players a whole new level of immersion. We have introduced industry's fastest display along with innovative cooling solutions to boost gamers' in-game experience," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the flagship Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 integrate the latest innovations to keep the most demanding gamers at the top of their game. It introduces the fast laptop display with a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. They come further equipped with powerful new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs and Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors.

Both, Strix SCAR 15 and 17 are the first in Strix series to come with optical-mechanical keyboard, delivering rapid response and high durability at the same time. The laptops are built with quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos technology to offer a more immersive audio experience, while the Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation processes both input and output audio to make your chats crystal-clear and disturbance free.

The company also launched the ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17, which incorporate the new ROG gaming laptop DNA, making stylish designs accessible to all gamers. The PC maker also introduced the ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop for those who are looking for some extra power and the freedom to upgrade and customize.

