New Delhi, Feb 10: The HMD Global-owned handset maker Nokia on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones -- Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 -- in India. The Nokia 5.4 will be available on Flipkart from February 17 in two storage variants -- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB -- at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. The Nokia 3.4 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 from February 20. Nokia 1.4 Smartphone With 4000mAh Battery & 6.51-inch Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"With this year's first set of launches, we're bringing to our fans unique propositions that can help them expand possibilities in their professional and personal lives; all in a value package that is not just accessible, but also lasts; from a brand they trust," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Everything you ever wanted in your smartphone is here. The bolder screen with OZO audio for surround sound is an unmissable experience. The 60fps clearer video recording and editing feature make it a desirable device. To know more, visit - https://t.co/3X7qkpo8l8#Nokia5dot4 pic.twitter.com/Od6SglKVyf — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 10, 2021

The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a quad camera setup up that has 48MP main camera and 16MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a powerful processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 -- along with 6.39-inch HD+ screen.

Both the smartphones come in a Finnish-inspired, brand-new contemporary colour -- Dusk, in addition to other colours. The company also launched Nokia Power Earbuds Lite that comes with a premium Nordic design in a pocket-sized charging case in two Nordic-inspired colours -- Snow and Charcoal colours -- inspired by nature. The earbuds come with universal Bluetooth compatibility and provide an immersive sound experience and crystal-clear audio. Priced at Rs 3,599, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available on Amazon from February 17.

