Nokia 5.4 smartphone was launched in India last week alongside Nokia 3.4 at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The budget smartphone will be made available for online sale today at 12 pm IST exclusively via Flipkart and official website. Both the phones were launched in the European market last year. The Nokia 5.4 phone comes in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. The former is priced at Rs 13,999 while the latter costs Rs 15,499. The phone is offered in two shades - Dusk and Polar Night colours. However, the Nokia 3.4 will go on sale on February 20 via Amazon and official website. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Smartphones & Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Nokia 5.4 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As far as specifications are concerned, the budget phone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 720x1,560 pixels of resolution and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC mated with up to 6GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

Nokia 5.4 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photos and videos, the Nokia 5.4 gets a quad rear camera module comprising 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it gets a 16MP sensor positioned in a hole-punch cutout. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery supporting 10W charging.

