HMD Global owned Nokia is likely to launch its new budget smartphone 'Nokia 5.4' very soon. Ahead of its launch, full specifications of the handset have been leaked online. As per the leak, the Nokia 5.4 device has been certified by FCC along with other models. The company has not revealed the launch date of Nokia's upcoming mobile yet. Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC to Be Launched in India in Mid-December 2020.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications (Photo Credits: My Smart Price)

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5.4 is expected to feature a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The smartphone might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 128GB internal storage. For optics, the device is said to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

The handset is expected to come packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility. The phone is likely to be offered in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration expandable up to 256GB. The device might run on Android 10 operating system. Pricing & other details of Nokia 5.4 will be revealed during its launch event.

