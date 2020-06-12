Coronavirus in India: Live Map

OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in

Technology IANS| Jun 12, 2020 04:33 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro 5G India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India Twitter)

New Delhi, June 12: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Friday said OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be finally available for purchase in India via limited sale on June 15. Hit by production delays, the smartphone was launched in April and was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29. The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update.

"While we aim to provide a consistent supply for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, with the stock of the product now being stable, there will be limited sales of OnePlus 8 Series 5G devices across channels," the company said in a statement.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

  • Android 10 Based OxygenOS
  • 48MP Quad Rear Camera
  • 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Snapdragon 865
  • 8GB/12GB
  • 128GB/256GB
  • 4510mAh
  • From 54,999

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

