After launching in China, OnePlus is now all set to launch the 9RT and Buds Z2 in India soon. Last month, the OnePlus 9Rt and Buds Z2 were reportedly spotted on the OnePlus India website. Now, the company has teased the arrival of both the devices via two mysterious tweets, which contain Morse codes. The Morse code in the first tweet translates to OnePlus 9RT, whereas the second tweet reveals OnePlus Buds Z2. Apart from this, both tweets do not reveal much information. OnePlus 9RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Spotted on India Website, Launch Expected Soon.

OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 will arrive in India with similar specifications as that of the Chinese model. The 9RT will get a 6.62-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Get ready to play with silence. Coming soon! #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/matgaQJQGs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 2, 2022

For optics, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device will run on Android 11 or Android 12 OS and will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W rapid charging.

On the other hand, OnePlus Buds Z2 will get 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 support and active noise cancellation. The earbuds will come with up to 38 hours of battery life, touch controls and a transparency mode. The charging case will pack a 520mAh battery that will be charged with the help of a USB Type-C port.

