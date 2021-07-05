OnePlus 9T 5G smartphone is tipped to be launched in the third quarter of this year. This piece of information has been revealed by a tipster on Twitter. This comes after OnePlus announced its partnership with Oppo regarding the merging of OxygenOS with ColorOS to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience. OnePlus traditionally launches its T-variant around six months after the launch of its flagships series. OnePlus 9T Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, OnePlus 9T Pro Launch Unlikely.

OnePlus 8T was launched six months after the launch of the OnePlus 8 Series in April 2020. So this year, We expect the company to launch its OnePlus 9T around September or October. The tipster has also shared several specifications of the device on his Twitter. According to him, the OnePlus 9T will come equipped with a 108MP Hasselblad Quad rear camera setup. The handset will run on 'ColorOS 11 Global' instead of OxygenOS in the global markets.

However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the operating system for its upcoming smartphone. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

