OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker launched its fitness band in India a couple of days back. Now, the device is avaialble for online sale in the country via websites such as Amazon.in, Flipkart and OnePlus.in. The fitness tracker is priced at Rs 2,499 and is listed on websites with three shades - Black, Navy and Tangerine Gray. Sale offers include flat Rs 1,500 instant discount with Yes Bank credit card EMI transaction, 5 percent off with up to Rs 1,000 instant discount via RBL Bank credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card & more. OnePlus Band With SpO2 Blood Oxygen Detection Feature Launched in India at Rs 2,499.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 126x294 pixels.

Your heart takes care of you, do you take care of your heart? Get the #OnePlusBand and track your heart rate all day long. #SmartEverywear Get yours now: https://t.co/e94eGU974k pic.twitter.com/9AarbjbEwd — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 13, 2021

It provides 14-day battery life on a single charge and offers 13 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Elliptical Training & more. The band is 5ATM water resistant, IP68 certified and gets a detachable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual colour wrist straps.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Other features include 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. The new fitness band can be easily connected with a smartphone via OnePlus Health app and is compatible with devices running on Android 6 operating system, iOS support will be brought by the company later. OnePlus Band also comes packed with a 100mAh battery.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).