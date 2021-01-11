OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its OnePlus fitness Band in India. The band will be available for sale on January 13, 2021 via Amazon India website, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Flipkart and other offline stores. Red Cable Club users will get an early access tomorrow at 9 am through OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app. The fitness tracking band comes in a single black shade. The company will also sell wrist straps separately for the new OnePlus Band in Navy, Tangerine Gray colours at Rs 399 each. OnePlus Band Launching Today in India, Watch Live Streaming of the Event Here.

In terms of specifications, the fitness band gets a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 126x294 pixels. Like other several bands, OnePlus Band also comes with IP68 certification and is 5ATM water-resistant rating.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

From tracking your sleep and heart rate to tracking your favorite cricket shot, with the #OnePlusBand you can truly be #SmartEverywear. This is the new face of fitness pic.twitter.com/N5NgHzmQOE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 11, 2021

The new fitness band gets a detachable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual-colour wrist straps. With the help of OnePlus Health app, users can apply their preferred watch faces or can even customise the band with their images.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The new band help users to analyse their sleep patterns using built-in sensors, combined with blood monitoring feature, it tracks the overall health of a user via the OnePlus Health app. Other features include heart rate monitoring, 13 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling. Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Training, Cricket and more. The new band is compatible with devices running at least on Android 6 operating system, iOS support will be brought by the company later.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The company claims that the band gets connected with the OnePlus phone seamlessly and offers real-time message notifications, incoming call alerts, call rejection, music playback controls, camera shutter button. The new health tracker packs a 100mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499.

