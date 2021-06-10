OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing both the devices on its official Twitter account revealing its key specifications. The upcoming smartphone will be introduced as an upgraded version to the OnePlus Nord which was launched in the country last year. The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will commence at 7 pm IST and will be streamed live via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is speculated to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

What do you think actually happened? Take a guess or better still, find out tomorrow at 7 PM: https://t.co/L83KoFcc1B pic.twitter.com/zlzlBeqwc3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2021

The phone is confirmed to come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Reports have claimed that the other two camera sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device is likely to flaunt a 16MP selfie snapper.

Set your reminders and alarms for this one ⏰ The #OnePlusSummerLaunch Event goes live tomorrow at 7PM ISThttps://t.co/GA0gf43u6D — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2021

The handset will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30T Plus Warp fast charging support. Moreover, it will get a 3.5mm headphone jack for listening to music, videos etc. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S is confirmed to get a bezel-less design and offer a 4K resolution.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

It is said to come in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch with HDR10+, HLG and MEMC support. The 65-inch model is said to come with a webcam that will come with a fixed focus sensor. The upcoming TV is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Other features might include a USB Type-C port, a built-in microphone, Google Assistant integration for voice commands that may work without the remote. The TV is expected to come with 30W speakers with Doby Atmos support tuned by Dynaudio. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to be priced from Rs 22,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S could cost Rs 36,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 42,999 for the 45-inch model and Rs 59,999 for the 65-inch model.

