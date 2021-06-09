OnePlus Nord CE 5G is confirmed to be launched tomorrow in India. Ahead of its launch, it seems like the Chinese phone maker has discontinued the original Nord device that was launched in India last year. The handset is currently out of stock on the OnePlus India website and unavailable on the Amazon India website. OnePlus Nord was launched in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB and none of these models are available on the website and Amazon.in. OnePlus Nord CE 5G To Get 4,500mAh Battery With 30T Plus Warp Charging Support.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

This hints that OnePlus is looking to replace the original Nord phone with the upcoming Nord CE 5G device. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will be an India-exclusive device i.e. it will be available only in the Indian market. The upcoming 5G phone will be affordable than the original Nord and made available in two shades - Blue Void and Charcoal Ink.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

It is expected to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Other specifications include a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64MP triple rear camera, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 30T warp fast charging support. Reports have claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone will be cheaper than the original Nord and will start at Rs 22,999. OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999. The company is said to provide a Rs 1,000 instant discount on Nord CE 5G during the sale which will bring down the price to Rs 21,999. The handset will be available for pre-order on June 11, 2021 and the open sale will commence on June 16.

